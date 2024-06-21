실제 환율로 RON → NPR 변환

500 루마니아 레우 → 네팔 루피

500 ron
14,398.45 npr

L1.000 RON = ₨28.80 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:45
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

상위 통화

 USDEURCADAUDGBPSGDCHFINR
1 USD10.9341.3691.5020.791.3540.89283.609
1 EUR1.07111.4661.6080.8461.450.95589.528
1 CAD0.7310.68211.0970.5770.9890.65261.089
1 AUD0.6660.6220.91110.5260.9010.59455.663

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요. 종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

루마니아 레우 → 네팔 루피 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 RON을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 NPR을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 RON → NPR 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 루마니아 레우

RON → USD

RON → EUR

RON → CAD

RON → AUD

RON → GBP

RON → SGD

RON → CHF

RON → INR

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 루마니아 레우 / 네팔 루피
1 RON28.79690 NPR
5 RON143.98450 NPR
10 RON287.96900 NPR
20 RON575.93800 NPR
50 RON1,439.84500 NPR
100 RON2,879.69000 NPR
250 RON7,199.22500 NPR
500 RON14,398.45000 NPR
1000 RON28,796.90000 NPR
2000 RON57,593.80000 NPR
5000 RON143,984.50000 NPR
10000 RON287,969.00000 NPR
환율 네팔 루피 / 루마니아 레우
1 NPR0.03473 RON
5 NPR0.17363 RON
10 NPR0.34726 RON
20 NPR0.69452 RON
50 NPR1.73630 RON
100 NPR3.47259 RON
250 NPR8.68147 RON
500 NPR17.36295 RON
1000 NPR34.72590 RON
2000 NPR69.45180 RON
5000 NPR173.62950 RON
10000 NPR347.25900 RON