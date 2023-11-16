Canadian dollars to Nepalese rupees today

Convert CAD to NPR at the real exchange rate

1000 cad
96886.40 npr

1.00000 CAD = 96.88640 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:02
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURGBPPKRAUDCNYPHP
1 USD183.24150.9190.804117287.251.540367.243455.7126
1 INR0.012013210.01104060.009660053.45080.01850470.08701670.669289
1 EUR1.088190.575110.875312.5571.676067.8815460.6209
1 GBP1.2436103.5191.142861357.2241.915599.0078969.2842

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollar

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Nepalese Rupee
1 CAD96.88640 NPR
5 CAD484.43200 NPR
10 CAD968.86400 NPR
20 CAD1937.72800 NPR
50 CAD4844.32000 NPR
100 CAD9688.64000 NPR
250 CAD24221.60000 NPR
500 CAD48443.20000 NPR
1000 CAD96886.40000 NPR
2000 CAD193772.80000 NPR
5000 CAD484432.00000 NPR
10000 CAD968864.00000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Canadian Dollar
1 NPR0.01032 CAD
5 NPR0.05161 CAD
10 NPR0.10321 CAD
20 NPR0.20643 CAD
50 NPR0.51607 CAD
100 NPR1.03214 CAD
250 NPR2.58035 CAD
500 NPR5.16070 CAD
1000 NPR10.32140 CAD
2000 NPR20.64280 CAD
5000 NPR51.60700 CAD
10000 NPR103.21400 CAD