2,000 Nepalese rupees to Malaysian ringgits

Convert NPR to MYR at the real exchange rate

2,000 npr
67.04 myr

₨1.000 NPR = RM0.03352 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NPR to MYR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NPR to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03520.0355
Low0.03350.0335
Average0.03480.0351
Change-4.90%-5.55%
1 NPR to MYR stats

The performance of NPR to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0352 and a 30 day low of 0.0335. This means the 30 day average was 0.0348. The change for NPR to MYR was -4.90.

The performance of NPR to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0355 and a 90 day low of 0.0335. This means the 90 day average was 0.0351. The change for NPR to MYR was -5.55.

How to convert Nepalese rupees to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NPR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NPR to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Malaysian Ringgit
1 NPR0.03352 MYR
5 NPR0.16761 MYR
10 NPR0.33522 MYR
20 NPR0.67045 MYR
50 NPR1.67612 MYR
100 NPR3.35224 MYR
250 NPR8.38060 MYR
500 NPR16.76120 MYR
1000 NPR33.52240 MYR
2000 NPR67.04480 MYR
5000 NPR167.61200 MYR
10000 NPR335.22400 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Nepalese Rupee
1 MYR29.83080 NPR
5 MYR149.15400 NPR
10 MYR298.30800 NPR
20 MYR596.61600 NPR
50 MYR1,491.54000 NPR
100 MYR2,983.08000 NPR
250 MYR7,457.70000 NPR
500 MYR14,915.40000 NPR
1000 MYR29,830.80000 NPR
2000 MYR59,661.60000 NPR
5000 MYR149,154.00000 NPR
10000 MYR298,308.00000 NPR