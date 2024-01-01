10 thousand Nepalese rupees to Brazilian reais

Convert NPR to BRL at the real exchange rate

10,000 npr
427.47 brl

₨1.000 NPR = R$0.04275 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NPR to BRL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NPR to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04290.0429
Low0.04050.0380
Average0.04150.0403
Change4.59%12.49%
1 NPR to BRL stats

The performance of NPR to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0429 and a 30 day low of 0.0405. This means the 30 day average was 0.0415. The change for NPR to BRL was 4.59.

The performance of NPR to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0429 and a 90 day low of 0.0380. This means the 90 day average was 0.0403. The change for NPR to BRL was 12.49.

Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Brazilian Real
1 NPR0.04275 BRL
5 NPR0.21373 BRL
10 NPR0.42747 BRL
20 NPR0.85493 BRL
50 NPR2.13733 BRL
100 NPR4.27466 BRL
250 NPR10.68665 BRL
500 NPR21.37330 BRL
1000 NPR42.74660 BRL
2000 NPR85.49320 BRL
5000 NPR213.73300 BRL
10000 NPR427.46600 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Nepalese Rupee
1 BRL23.39370 NPR
5 BRL116.96850 NPR
10 BRL233.93700 NPR
20 BRL467.87400 NPR
50 BRL1,169.68500 NPR
100 BRL2,339.37000 NPR
250 BRL5,848.42500 NPR
500 BRL11,696.85000 NPR
1000 BRL23,393.70000 NPR
2000 BRL46,787.40000 NPR
5000 BRL116,968.50000 NPR
10000 BRL233,937.00000 NPR