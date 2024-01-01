Russian Ruble (RUB)

The Russian rouble (or ‘rouble’) is the official currency of Russia. Its currency code is RUB and its symbol is ₽. You’ll see it written in Russian as рубль or ‘rubl’ and its plural as рубли́ or ‘rubli’). The rouble is fiat money, and was the world’s first decimal currency. Its currency conversion factor has 6 digits.

Currency name

Russian Ruble

руб

 USD EUR CAD CNY GBP AUD SGD INR
From RUB0.01172 0.01074 0.01626 0.08401 0.00915 0.01800 0.01555 0.98198
To RUB85.33870 93.10880 61.51650 11.90310 109.27600 55.56830 64.32650 1.01835

