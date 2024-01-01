Brazilian reais to Jersey pounds today

Convert BRL to JEP at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = £0.1365 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:39
BRL to JEP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

JEP
1 BRL to JEPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.13710.1396
Low0.13150.1315
Average0.13500.1362
Change0.86%0.01%
1 BRL to JEP stats

The performance of BRL to JEP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1371 and a 30 day low of 0.1315. This means the 30 day average was 0.1350. The change for BRL to JEP was 0.86.

The performance of BRL to JEP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1396 and a 90 day low of 0.1315. This means the 90 day average was 0.1362. The change for BRL to JEP was 0.01.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Jersey pound
1 BRL0.13655 JEP
5 BRL0.68274 JEP
10 BRL1.36547 JEP
20 BRL2.73094 JEP
50 BRL6.82735 JEP
100 BRL13.65470 JEP
250 BRL34.13675 JEP
500 BRL68.27350 JEP
1000 BRL136.54700 JEP
2000 BRL273.09400 JEP
5000 BRL682.73500 JEP
10000 BRL1,365.47000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Brazilian Real
1 JEP7.32346 BRL
5 JEP36.61730 BRL
10 JEP73.23460 BRL
20 JEP146.46920 BRL
50 JEP366.17300 BRL
100 JEP732.34600 BRL
250 JEP1,830.86500 BRL
500 JEP3,661.73000 BRL
1000 JEP7,323.46000 BRL
2000 JEP14,646.92000 BRL
5000 JEP36,617.30000 BRL
10000 JEP73,234.60000 BRL