Brazilian reais to Jersey pounds today

Convert BRL to JEP at the real exchange rate

1000 brl
165.71 jep

1.00000 BRL = 0.16571 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:13
How to convert Brazilian reais to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Jersey pound
1 BRL0.16571 JEP
5 BRL0.82853 JEP
10 BRL1.65706 JEP
20 BRL3.31412 JEP
50 BRL8.28530 JEP
100 BRL16.57060 JEP
250 BRL41.42650 JEP
500 BRL82.85300 JEP
1000 BRL165.70600 JEP
2000 BRL331.41200 JEP
5000 BRL828.53000 JEP
10000 BRL1657.06000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Brazilian Real
1 JEP6.03479 BRL
5 JEP30.17395 BRL
10 JEP60.34790 BRL
20 JEP120.69580 BRL
50 JEP301.73950 BRL
100 JEP603.47900 BRL
250 JEP1508.69750 BRL
500 JEP3017.39500 BRL
1000 JEP6034.79000 BRL
2000 JEP12069.58000 BRL
5000 JEP30173.95000 BRL
10000 JEP60347.90000 BRL