US dollars to Jersey pounds today

Convert USD to JEP at the real exchange rate

1000 usd
805.30 jep

1.00000 USD = 0.80530 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.873751.0849590.30441.493431.678320.963818.7856
1 GBP1.1444911.24175103.3551.709271.920881.1030621.5005
1 USD0.92170.805315183.23371.37651.546910.888317.3147
1 INR0.01107370.009675350.012014410.01653780.01858510.01067240.208025

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollar

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Jersey pound
1 USD0.80530 JEP
5 USD4.02649 JEP
10 USD8.05299 JEP
20 USD16.10598 JEP
50 USD40.26495 JEP
100 USD80.52990 JEP
250 USD201.32475 JEP
500 USD402.64950 JEP
1000 USD805.29900 JEP
2000 USD1610.59800 JEP
5000 USD4026.49500 JEP
10000 USD8052.99000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / US Dollar
1 JEP1.24177 USD
5 JEP6.20885 USD
10 JEP12.41770 USD
20 JEP24.83540 USD
50 JEP62.08850 USD
100 JEP124.17700 USD
250 JEP310.44250 USD
500 JEP620.88500 USD
1000 JEP1241.77000 USD
2000 JEP2483.54000 USD
5000 JEP6208.85000 USD
10000 JEP12417.70000 USD