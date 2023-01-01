Chinese yuan rmb to Jersey pounds today

Convert CNY to JEP

1000 cny
111.11 jep

1.00000 CNY = 0.11111 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:13
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Jersey pound
1 CNY0.11111 JEP
5 CNY0.55556 JEP
10 CNY1.11111 JEP
20 CNY2.22222 JEP
50 CNY5.55555 JEP
100 CNY11.11110 JEP
250 CNY27.77775 JEP
500 CNY55.55550 JEP
1000 CNY111.11100 JEP
2000 CNY222.22200 JEP
5000 CNY555.55500 JEP
10000 CNY1111.11000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 JEP9.00004 CNY
5 JEP45.00020 CNY
10 JEP90.00040 CNY
20 JEP180.00080 CNY
50 JEP450.00200 CNY
100 JEP900.00400 CNY
250 JEP2250.01000 CNY
500 JEP4500.02000 CNY
1000 JEP9000.04000 CNY
2000 JEP18000.08000 CNY
5000 JEP45000.20000 CNY
10000 JEP90000.40000 CNY