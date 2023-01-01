Bulgarian levs to Jersey pounds today

Convert BGN to JEP at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
447.47 jep

1.00000 BGN = 0.44747 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:49
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Jersey pound
1 BGN0.44747 JEP
5 BGN2.23737 JEP
10 BGN4.47473 JEP
20 BGN8.94946 JEP
50 BGN22.37365 JEP
100 BGN44.74730 JEP
250 BGN111.86825 JEP
500 BGN223.73650 JEP
1000 BGN447.47300 JEP
2000 BGN894.94600 JEP
5000 BGN2237.36500 JEP
10000 BGN4474.73000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Bulgarian Lev
1 JEP2.23477 BGN
5 JEP11.17385 BGN
10 JEP22.34770 BGN
20 JEP44.69540 BGN
50 JEP111.73850 BGN
100 JEP223.47700 BGN
250 JEP558.69250 BGN
500 JEP1117.38500 BGN
1000 JEP2234.77000 BGN
2000 JEP4469.54000 BGN
5000 JEP11173.85000 BGN
10000 JEP22347.70000 BGN