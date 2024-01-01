Bulgarian levs to Jersey pounds today

Convert BGN to JEP at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
436.73 jep

1.000 BGN = 0.4367 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1721.4751.6640.96618.248
1 GBP1.17111.27105.5681.7261.9491.13121.364
1 USD0.9220.788183.1541.361.5350.89116.828
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian lev

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Jersey pound
1 BGN0.43673 JEP
5 BGN2.18363 JEP
10 BGN4.36727 JEP
20 BGN8.73454 JEP
50 BGN21.83635 JEP
100 BGN43.67270 JEP
250 BGN109.18175 JEP
500 BGN218.36350 JEP
1000 BGN436.72700 JEP
2000 BGN873.45400 JEP
5000 BGN2,183.63500 JEP
10000 BGN4,367.27000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Bulgarian Lev
1 JEP2.28976 BGN
5 JEP11.44880 BGN
10 JEP22.89760 BGN
20 JEP45.79520 BGN
50 JEP114.48800 BGN
100 JEP228.97600 BGN
250 JEP572.44000 BGN
500 JEP1,144.88000 BGN
1000 JEP2,289.76000 BGN
2000 JEP4,579.52000 BGN
5000 JEP11,448.80000 BGN
10000 JEP22,897.60000 BGN