Israeli new sheqels to Jersey pounds

Convert ILS to JEP at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
214.11 jep

1.000 ILS = 0.2141 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:27
Wise

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Jersey pound
1 ILS0.21411 JEP
5 ILS1.07057 JEP
10 ILS2.14114 JEP
20 ILS4.28228 JEP
50 ILS10.70570 JEP
100 ILS21.41140 JEP
250 ILS53.52850 JEP
500 ILS107.05700 JEP
1000 ILS214.11400 JEP
2000 ILS428.22800 JEP
5000 ILS1,070.57000 JEP
10000 ILS2,141.14000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Israeli New Sheqel
1 JEP4.67041 ILS
5 JEP23.35205 ILS
10 JEP46.70410 ILS
20 JEP93.40820 ILS
50 JEP233.52050 ILS
100 JEP467.04100 ILS
250 JEP1,167.60250 ILS
500 JEP2,335.20500 ILS
1000 JEP4,670.41000 ILS
2000 JEP9,340.82000 ILS
5000 JEP23,352.05000 ILS
10000 JEP46,704.10000 ILS