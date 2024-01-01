US dollars to Jersey pounds today

Convert USD to JEP at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
786.16 jep

1.000 USD = 0.7862 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2971.4751.6640.96618.257
1 GBP1.17111.272105.6991.7271.9481.13121.371
1 USD0.920.786183.0971.3581.5320.88916.801
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollar

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Jersey pound
1 USD0.78616 JEP
5 USD3.93082 JEP
10 USD7.86164 JEP
20 USD15.72328 JEP
50 USD39.30820 JEP
100 USD78.61640 JEP
250 USD196.54100 JEP
500 USD393.08200 JEP
1000 USD786.16400 JEP
2000 USD1,572.32800 JEP
5000 USD3,930.82000 JEP
10000 USD7,861.64000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / US Dollar
1 JEP1.27200 USD
5 JEP6.36000 USD
10 JEP12.72000 USD
20 JEP25.44000 USD
50 JEP63.60000 USD
100 JEP127.20000 USD
250 JEP318.00000 USD
500 JEP636.00000 USD
1000 JEP1,272.00000 USD
2000 JEP2,544.00000 USD
5000 JEP6,360.00000 USD
10000 JEP12,720.00000 USD