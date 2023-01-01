500 US dollars to Jersey pounds

Convert USD to JEP at the real exchange rate

500 usd
401.26 jep

1.00000 USD = 0.80252 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:24
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.871551.086190.51611.494091.663630.9627518.6899
1 GBP1.1473811.24615103.8551.714271.908781.1046421.4441
1 USD0.920650.802472183.34051.375651.531750.886317.2083
1 INR0.01104780.009628830.01199910.01650640.01837940.01063470.206482

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollars

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Jersey pound
1 USD0.80252 JEP
5 USD4.01260 JEP
10 USD8.02520 JEP
20 USD16.05040 JEP
50 USD40.12600 JEP
100 USD80.25200 JEP
250 USD200.63000 JEP
500 USD401.26000 JEP
1000 USD802.52000 JEP
2000 USD1605.04000 JEP
5000 USD4012.60000 JEP
10000 USD8025.20000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / US Dollar
1 JEP1.24607 USD
5 JEP6.23035 USD
10 JEP12.46070 USD
20 JEP24.92140 USD
50 JEP62.30350 USD
100 JEP124.60700 USD
250 JEP311.51750 USD
500 JEP623.03500 USD
1000 JEP1246.07000 USD
2000 JEP2492.14000 USD
5000 JEP6230.35000 USD
10000 JEP12460.70000 USD