Danish kroner to Jersey pounds today

Convert DKK to JEP at the real exchange rate

1,000 dkk
114.51 jep

1.000 DKK = 0.1145 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:08
How to convert Danish kroner to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Jersey pound
1 DKK0.11451 JEP
5 DKK0.57257 JEP
10 DKK1.14514 JEP
20 DKK2.29028 JEP
50 DKK5.72570 JEP
100 DKK11.45140 JEP
250 DKK28.62850 JEP
500 DKK57.25700 JEP
1000 DKK114.51400 JEP
2000 DKK229.02800 JEP
5000 DKK572.57000 JEP
10000 DKK1,145.14000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Danish Krone
1 JEP8.73257 DKK
5 JEP43.66285 DKK
10 JEP87.32570 DKK
20 JEP174.65140 DKK
50 JEP436.62850 DKK
100 JEP873.25700 DKK
250 JEP2,183.14250 DKK
500 JEP4,366.28500 DKK
1000 JEP8,732.57000 DKK
2000 JEP17,465.14000 DKK
5000 JEP43,662.85000 DKK
10000 JEP87,325.70000 DKK