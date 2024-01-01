Convert DKK to JEP at the real exchange rate

Danish kroner to Jersey pounds today

1,000 dkk
113.04 jep

kr1.000 DKK = £0.1130 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:41
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.07511.2520.843299.4151.62611.46789.799
1 USD0.93110.4660.784278.51.51210.66683.526
1 SEK0.0890.09610.07526.6110.1441.0197.981
1 GBP1.1861.27513.3451355.1291.92813.6106.509

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish krone

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Jersey pound
1 DKK0,11304 JEP
5 DKK0,56519 JEP
10 DKK1,13038 JEP
20 DKK2,26076 JEP
50 DKK5,65190 JEP
100 DKK11,30380 JEP
250 DKK28,25950 JEP
500 DKK56,51900 JEP
1000 DKK113,03800 JEP
2000 DKK226,07600 JEP
5000 DKK565,19000 JEP
10000 DKK1.130,38000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Danish Krone
1 JEP8,84655 DKK
5 JEP44,23275 DKK
10 JEP88,46550 DKK
20 JEP176,93100 DKK
50 JEP442,32750 DKK
100 JEP884,65500 DKK
250 JEP2.211,63750 DKK
500 JEP4.423,27500 DKK
1000 JEP8.846,55000 DKK
2000 JEP17.693,10000 DKK
5000 JEP44.232,75000 DKK
10000 JEP88.465,50000 DKK