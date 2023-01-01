50 Danish kroner to Jersey pounds

Convert DKK to JEP at the real exchange rate

50 dkk
5,83 jep

1.00000 DKK = 0.11652 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:15
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868581.1054591.96241.463781.621960.92964518.7258
1 GBP1.151311.27275105.881.685311.867431.070321.5597
1 USD0.90460.7857183.191.324151.467240.8409516.9395
1 INR0.0108740.009444650.012020710.01591720.01763730.01010880.203624

How to convert Danish kroner to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Jersey pound
1 DKK0.11652 JEP
5 DKK0.58262 JEP
10 DKK1.16524 JEP
20 DKK2.33048 JEP
50 DKK5.82620 JEP
100 DKK11.65240 JEP
250 DKK29.13100 JEP
500 DKK58.26200 JEP
1000 DKK116.52400 JEP
2000 DKK233.04800 JEP
5000 DKK582.62000 JEP
10000 DKK1165.24000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Danish Krone
1 JEP8.58190 DKK
5 JEP42.90950 DKK
10 JEP85.81900 DKK
20 JEP171.63800 DKK
50 JEP429.09500 DKK
100 JEP858.19000 DKK
250 JEP2145.47500 DKK
500 JEP4290.95000 DKK
1000 JEP8581.90000 DKK
2000 JEP17163.80000 DKK
5000 JEP42909.50000 DKK
10000 JEP85819.00000 DKK