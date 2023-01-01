50 Danish kroner to Jersey pounds

Convert DKK to JEP at the real exchange rate

50 dkk
5.85 jep

1.00000 DKK = 0.11699 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87211.091190.93831.492411.663010.9636518.7579
1 GBP1.1466611.25115104.2781.711321.906951.1049821.5094
1 USD0.91650.799265183.34551.36781.524160.883217.1917
1 INR0.01099650.009589780.011998210.01641120.01828720.01059690.20627

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Jersey pound
1 DKK0.11699 JEP
5 DKK0.58495 JEP
10 DKK1.16990 JEP
20 DKK2.33980 JEP
50 DKK5.84950 JEP
100 DKK11.69900 JEP
250 DKK29.24750 JEP
500 DKK58.49500 JEP
1000 DKK116.99000 JEP
2000 DKK233.98000 JEP
5000 DKK584.95000 JEP
10000 DKK1169.90000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Danish Krone
1 JEP8.54773 DKK
5 JEP42.73865 DKK
10 JEP85.47730 DKK
20 JEP170.95460 DKK
50 JEP427.38650 DKK
100 JEP854.77300 DKK
250 JEP2136.93250 DKK
500 JEP4273.86500 DKK
1000 JEP8547.73000 DKK
2000 JEP17095.46000 DKK
5000 JEP42738.65000 DKK
10000 JEP85477.30000 DKK