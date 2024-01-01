Euros to Jersey pounds today

1,000 eur
854.24 jep

1.000 EUR = 0.8542 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:46
Conversion rates Euro / Jersey pound
1 EUR0.85424 JEP
5 EUR4.27120 JEP
10 EUR8.54240 JEP
20 EUR17.08480 JEP
50 EUR42.71200 JEP
100 EUR85.42400 JEP
250 EUR213.56000 JEP
500 EUR427.12000 JEP
1000 EUR854.24000 JEP
2000 EUR1,708.48000 JEP
5000 EUR4,271.20000 JEP
10000 EUR8,542.40000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Euro
1 JEP1.17063 EUR
5 JEP5.85315 EUR
10 JEP11.70630 EUR
20 JEP23.41260 EUR
50 JEP58.53150 EUR
100 JEP117.06300 EUR
250 JEP292.65750 EUR
500 JEP585.31500 EUR
1000 JEP1,170.63000 EUR
2000 JEP2,341.26000 EUR
5000 JEP5,853.15000 EUR
10000 JEP11,706.30000 EUR