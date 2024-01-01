Chinese yuan rmb to Jersey pounds today

Convert CNY to JEP at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
109.51 jep

1.000 CNY = 0.1095 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:38
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08490.21.4741.6630.96618.266
1 GBP1.1711.269105.5611.7241.9461.1321.377
1 USD0.9230.788183.2111.3591.5340.89116.851
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.203

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Jersey pound
1 CNY0.10951 JEP
5 CNY0.54755 JEP
10 CNY1.09510 JEP
20 CNY2.19020 JEP
50 CNY5.47550 JEP
100 CNY10.95100 JEP
250 CNY27.37750 JEP
500 CNY54.75500 JEP
1000 CNY109.51000 JEP
2000 CNY219.02000 JEP
5000 CNY547.55000 JEP
10000 CNY1,095.10000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 JEP9.13157 CNY
5 JEP45.65785 CNY
10 JEP91.31570 CNY
20 JEP182.63140 CNY
50 JEP456.57850 CNY
100 JEP913.15700 CNY
250 JEP2,282.89250 CNY
500 JEP4,565.78500 CNY
1000 JEP9,131.57000 CNY
2000 JEP18,263.14000 CNY
5000 JEP45,657.85000 CNY
10000 JEP91,315.70000 CNY