British pounds sterling to Jersey pounds today

Convert GBP to JEP at the real exchange rate

1000 gbp
999.92 jep

1.00000 GBP = 0.99992 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:02
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Jersey pound
1 GBP0.99992 JEP
5 GBP4.99962 JEP
10 GBP9.99923 JEP
20 GBP19.99846 JEP
50 GBP49.99615 JEP
100 GBP99.99230 JEP
250 GBP249.98075 JEP
500 GBP499.96150 JEP
1000 GBP999.92300 JEP
2000 GBP1999.84600 JEP
5000 GBP4999.61500 JEP
10000 GBP9999.23000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / British Pound Sterling
1 JEP1.00008 GBP
5 JEP5.00040 GBP
10 JEP10.00080 GBP
20 JEP20.00160 GBP
50 JEP50.00400 GBP
100 JEP100.00800 GBP
250 JEP250.02000 GBP
500 JEP500.04000 GBP
1000 JEP1000.08000 GBP
2000 JEP2000.16000 GBP
5000 JEP5000.40000 GBP
10000 JEP10000.80000 GBP