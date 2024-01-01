Romanian leus to Jersey pounds today

Convert RON to JEP at the real exchange rate

1,000 ron
169.54 jep

L1.000 RON = £0.1695 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPSGDCHFINR
1 USD10.9351.3661.4970.7891.3560.89683.599
1 EUR1.06911.4611.6010.8441.450.95889.396
1 CAD0.7320.68411.0960.5770.9920.65661.184
1 AUD0.6680.6250.91310.5270.9060.59955.831

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Romanian leus to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Romanian leu

RON to USD

RON to EUR

RON to CAD

RON to AUD

RON to GBP

RON to SGD

RON to CHF

RON to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Jersey pound
1 RON0.16954 JEP
5 RON0.84770 JEP
10 RON1.69540 JEP
20 RON3.39080 JEP
50 RON8.47700 JEP
100 RON16.95400 JEP
250 RON42.38500 JEP
500 RON84.77000 JEP
1000 RON169.54000 JEP
2000 RON339.08000 JEP
5000 RON847.70000 JEP
10000 RON1,695.40000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Romanian Leu
1 JEP5.89830 RON
5 JEP29.49150 RON
10 JEP58.98300 RON
20 JEP117.96600 RON
50 JEP294.91500 RON
100 JEP589.83000 RON
250 JEP1,474.57500 RON
500 JEP2,949.15000 RON
1000 JEP5,898.30000 RON
2000 JEP11,796.60000 RON
5000 JEP29,491.50000 RON
10000 JEP58,983.00000 RON