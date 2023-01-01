1 Jersey pound to Romanian leus

1.00000 JEP = 5.76955 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:34
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.861411.0940591.00191.464441.625990.94749518.7243
1 GBP1.1608911.27005105.6411.700031.887571.0999321.7365
1 USD0.914050.787371183.17891.338551.486220.8660517.1147
1 INR0.01098880.009465990.012022310.01609240.01786770.01041190.205758

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Romanian Leu
1 JEP5.76955 RON
5 JEP28.84775 RON
10 JEP57.69550 RON
20 JEP115.39100 RON
50 JEP288.47750 RON
100 JEP576.95500 RON
250 JEP1442.38750 RON
500 JEP2884.77500 RON
1000 JEP5769.55000 RON
2000 JEP11539.10000 RON
5000 JEP28847.75000 RON
10000 JEP57695.50000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Jersey pound
1 RON0.17332 JEP
5 RON0.86662 JEP
10 RON1.73324 JEP
20 RON3.46648 JEP
50 RON8.66620 JEP
100 RON17.33240 JEP
250 RON43.33100 JEP
500 RON86.66200 JEP
1000 RON173.32400 JEP
2000 RON346.64800 JEP
5000 RON866.62000 JEP
10000 RON1733.24000 JEP