Singapore dollars to Jersey pounds today

Convert SGD to JEP at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = £0.5898 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:05
SGD to JEP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

JEP
1 SGD to JEPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.59040.5904
Low0.58060.5797
Average0.58530.5844
Change0.79%1.42%
1 SGD to JEP stats

The performance of SGD to JEP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5904 and a 30 day low of 0.5806. This means the 30 day average was 0.5853. The change for SGD to JEP was 0.79.

The performance of SGD to JEP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5904 and a 90 day low of 0.5797. This means the 90 day average was 0.5844. The change for SGD to JEP was 1.42.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Jersey pound
1 SGD0.58984 JEP
5 SGD2.94920 JEP
10 SGD5.89839 JEP
20 SGD11.79678 JEP
50 SGD29.49195 JEP
100 SGD58.98390 JEP
250 SGD147.45975 JEP
500 SGD294.91950 JEP
1000 SGD589.83900 JEP
2000 SGD1,179.67800 JEP
5000 SGD2,949.19500 JEP
10000 SGD5,898.39000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Singapore Dollar
1 JEP1.69538 SGD
5 JEP8.47690 SGD
10 JEP16.95380 SGD
20 JEP33.90760 SGD
50 JEP84.76900 SGD
100 JEP169.53800 SGD
250 JEP423.84500 SGD
500 JEP847.69000 SGD
1000 JEP1,695.38000 SGD
2000 JEP3,390.76000 SGD
5000 JEP8,476.90000 SGD
10000 JEP16,953.80000 SGD