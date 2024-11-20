Brazilian reais to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert BRL to BDT at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = Tk20.70 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:26
BRL to BDT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BDT
1 BRL to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High21.093522.0256
Low20.356920.3569
Average20.772521.2655
Change-1.45%-3.05%
1 BRL to BDT stats

The performance of BRL to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 21.0935 and a 30 day low of 20.3569. This means the 30 day average was 20.7725. The change for BRL to BDT was -1.45.

The performance of BRL to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 22.0256 and a 90 day low of 20.3569. This means the 90 day average was 21.2655. The change for BRL to BDT was -3.05.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.05989.3691.4781.6230.93621.312
1 GBP1.19811.269107.0651.7711.9441.12125.531
1 USD0.9440.788184.3861.3961.5320.88320.123
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.238

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Bangladeshi Taka
1 BRL20.69950 BDT
5 BRL103.49750 BDT
10 BRL206.99500 BDT
20 BRL413.99000 BDT
50 BRL1,034.97500 BDT
100 BRL2,069.95000 BDT
250 BRL5,174.87500 BDT
500 BRL10,349.75000 BDT
1000 BRL20,699.50000 BDT
2000 BRL41,399.00000 BDT
5000 BRL103,497.50000 BDT
10000 BRL206,995.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Brazilian Real
1 BDT0.04831 BRL
5 BDT0.24155 BRL
10 BDT0.48311 BRL
20 BDT0.96621 BRL
50 BDT2.41553 BRL
100 BDT4.83105 BRL
250 BDT12.07763 BRL
500 BDT24.15525 BRL
1000 BDT48.31050 BRL
2000 BDT96.62100 BRL
5000 BDT241.55250 BRL
10000 BDT483.10500 BRL