브라질 헤알 → 방글라데시 타카

실제 환율로 BRL → BDT 변환

1,000 brl
22,409.80 bdt

1.00000 BRL = 22.40980 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:28
환율 브라질 헤알 / 방글라데시 타카
1 BRL22.40980 BDT
5 BRL112.04900 BDT
10 BRL224.09800 BDT
20 BRL448.19600 BDT
50 BRL1120.49000 BDT
100 BRL2240.98000 BDT
250 BRL5602.45000 BDT
500 BRL11204.90000 BDT
1000 BRL22409.80000 BDT
2000 BRL44819.60000 BDT
5000 BRL112049.00000 BDT
10000 BRL224098.00000 BDT
환율 방글라데시 타카 / 브라질 헤알
1 BDT0.04462 BRL
5 BDT0.22312 BRL
10 BDT0.44623 BRL
20 BDT0.89247 BRL
50 BDT2.23116 BRL
100 BDT4.46233 BRL
250 BDT11.15583 BRL
500 BDT22.31165 BRL
1000 BDT44.62330 BRL
2000 BDT89.24660 BRL
5000 BDT223.11650 BRL
10000 BDT446.23300 BRL