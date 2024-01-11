덴마크 크로네 → 방글라데시 타카

실제 환율로 DKK → BDT 변환

1000 dkk
16139.40 bdt

1.00000 DKK = 16.13940 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:35
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8604551.097791.14571.467461.634580.9329218.6272
1 GBP1.1621811.2757105.9261.705421.899641.0842221.6477
1 USD0.9110.783883183.03331.336851.489090.849916.9693
1 INR0.01097150.009440590.012043410.01610020.01793370.01023570.204367

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

덴마크 크로네 → 방글라데시 타카 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 DKK을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 BDT을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 DKK → BDT 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 덴마크 크로네

DKK → EUR

DKK → USD

DKK → SEK

DKK → GBP

DKK → PKR

DKK → AUD

DKK → NOK

DKK → INR

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 덴마크 크로네 / 방글라데시 타카
1 DKK16.13940 BDT
5 DKK80.69700 BDT
10 DKK161.39400 BDT
20 DKK322.78800 BDT
50 DKK806.97000 BDT
100 DKK1613.94000 BDT
250 DKK4034.85000 BDT
500 DKK8069.70000 BDT
1000 DKK16139.40000 BDT
2000 DKK32278.80000 BDT
5000 DKK80697.00000 BDT
10000 DKK161394.00000 BDT
환율 방글라데시 타카 / 덴마크 크로네
1 BDT0.06196 DKK
5 BDT0.30980 DKK
10 BDT0.61960 DKK
20 BDT1.23920 DKK
50 BDT3.09800 DKK
100 BDT6.19601 DKK
250 BDT15.49002 DKK
500 BDT30.98005 DKK
1000 BDT61.96010 DKK
2000 BDT123.92020 DKK
5000 BDT309.80050 DKK
10000 BDT619.60100 DKK