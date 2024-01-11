체코 코루나 → 방글라데시 타카

실제 환율로 CZK → BDT 변환

10000 czk
48982.80 bdt

1.00000 CZK = 4.89828 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:06
상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.860711.097791.13311.467681.635550.9329818.6331
1 GBP1.1618311.27535105.8821.705211.900251.0839721.6487
1 USD0.9110.784098183.02191.337051.489980.8499516.9747
1 INR0.0109730.009444480.01204510.01610480.01794680.01023770.204461

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다.

환율 체코 코루나 / 방글라데시 타카
1 CZK4.89828 BDT
5 CZK24.49140 BDT
10 CZK48.98280 BDT
20 CZK97.96560 BDT
50 CZK244.91400 BDT
100 CZK489.82800 BDT
250 CZK1224.57000 BDT
500 CZK2449.14000 BDT
1000 CZK4898.28000 BDT
2000 CZK9796.56000 BDT
5000 CZK24491.40000 BDT
10000 CZK48982.80000 BDT
환율 방글라데시 타카 / 체코 코루나
1 BDT0.20415 CZK
5 BDT1.02076 CZK
10 BDT2.04153 CZK
20 BDT4.08306 CZK
50 BDT10.20765 CZK
100 BDT20.41530 CZK
250 BDT51.03825 CZK
500 BDT102.07650 CZK
1000 BDT204.15300 CZK
2000 BDT408.30600 CZK
5000 BDT1020.76500 CZK
10000 BDT2041.53000 CZK