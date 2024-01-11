폴란드 즈워티 → 방글라데시 타카

실제 환율로 PLN → BDT 변환

1,000 pln
27,586 bdt

1.00000 PLN = 27.58600 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:07
불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다.

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

환율 폴란드 즈워티 / 방글라데시 타카
1 PLN27.58600 BDT
5 PLN137.93000 BDT
10 PLN275.86000 BDT
20 PLN551.72000 BDT
50 PLN1379.30000 BDT
100 PLN2758.60000 BDT
250 PLN6896.50000 BDT
500 PLN13793.00000 BDT
1000 PLN27586.00000 BDT
2000 PLN55172.00000 BDT
5000 PLN137930.00000 BDT
10000 PLN275860.00000 BDT
환율 방글라데시 타카 / 폴란드 즈워티
1 BDT0.03625 PLN
5 BDT0.18125 PLN
10 BDT0.36250 PLN
20 BDT0.72500 PLN
50 BDT1.81251 PLN
100 BDT3.62502 PLN
250 BDT9.06255 PLN
500 BDT18.12510 PLN
1000 BDT36.25020 PLN
2000 BDT72.50040 PLN
5000 BDT181.25100 PLN
10000 BDT362.50200 PLN