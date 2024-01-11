중국 위안화 → 방글라데시 타카

실제 환율로 CNY → BDT 변환

1000 cny
15287.10 bdt

1.00000 CNY = 15.28710 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:07
환율 비교

중국 위안화 → 방글라데시 타카 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 CNY을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 BDT을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 CNY → BDT 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 Chinese Yuan RMB / 방글라데시 타카
1 CNY15.28710 BDT
5 CNY76.43550 BDT
10 CNY152.87100 BDT
20 CNY305.74200 BDT
50 CNY764.35500 BDT
100 CNY1528.71000 BDT
250 CNY3821.77500 BDT
500 CNY7643.55000 BDT
1000 CNY15287.10000 BDT
2000 CNY30574.20000 BDT
5000 CNY76435.50000 BDT
10000 CNY152871.00000 BDT
환율 방글라데시 타카 / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BDT0.06541 CNY
5 BDT0.32707 CNY
10 BDT0.65414 CNY
20 BDT1.30829 CNY
50 BDT3.27073 CNY
100 BDT6.54145 CNY
250 BDT16.35363 CNY
500 BDT32.70725 CNY
1000 BDT65.41450 CNY
2000 BDT130.82900 CNY
5000 BDT327.07250 CNY
10000 BDT654.14500 CNY