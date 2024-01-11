이스라엘 신 셰켈 → 방글라데시 타카

실제 환율로 ILS → BDT 변환

1000 ils
29266.10 bdt

1.00000 ILS = 29.26610 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:48
상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.860191.0984591.12411.467251.634960.9328918.6361
1 GBP1.1625311.27705105.941.705821.90081.0845221.6662
1 USD0.910350.783055182.9571.335751.488430.8492516.9658
1 INR0.0109740.009439280.012054410.01610170.01794220.01023720.204513

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

이스라엘 신 셰켈 → 방글라데시 타카 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 ILS을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 BDT을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 ILS → BDT 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 이스라엘 신 셰켈 / 방글라데시 타카
1 ILS29.26610 BDT
5 ILS146.33050 BDT
10 ILS292.66100 BDT
20 ILS585.32200 BDT
50 ILS1463.30500 BDT
100 ILS2926.61000 BDT
250 ILS7316.52500 BDT
500 ILS14633.05000 BDT
1000 ILS29266.10000 BDT
2000 ILS58532.20000 BDT
5000 ILS146330.50000 BDT
10000 ILS292661.00000 BDT
환율 방글라데시 타카 / 이스라엘 신 셰켈
1 BDT0.03417 ILS
5 BDT0.17085 ILS
10 BDT0.34169 ILS
20 BDT0.68338 ILS
50 BDT1.70846 ILS
100 BDT3.41692 ILS
250 BDT8.54230 ILS
500 BDT17.08460 ILS
1000 BDT34.16920 ILS
2000 BDT68.33840 ILS
5000 BDT170.84600 ILS
10000 BDT341.69200 ILS