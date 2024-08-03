Chinese yuan rmb to Bangladeshi takas today
Convert CNY to BDT at the real exchange rate
|1 CNY to BDT
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|16.3729
|16.3729
|Low
|16.1358
|15.1296
|Average
|16.1834
|16.1334
|Change
|1.28%
|8.22%
|View full history
1 CNY to BDT stats
The performance of CNY to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 16.3729 and a 30 day low of 16.1358. This means the 30 day average was 16.1834. The change for CNY to BDT was 1.28.
The performance of CNY to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 16.3729 and a 90 day low of 15.1296. This means the 90 day average was 16.1334. The change for CNY to BDT was 8.22.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Bangladeshi takas
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Bangladeshi Taka
|1 CNY
|16.37290 BDT
|5 CNY
|81.86450 BDT
|10 CNY
|163.72900 BDT
|20 CNY
|327.45800 BDT
|50 CNY
|818.64500 BDT
|100 CNY
|1,637.29000 BDT
|250 CNY
|4,093.22500 BDT
|500 CNY
|8,186.45000 BDT
|1000 CNY
|16,372.90000 BDT
|2000 CNY
|32,745.80000 BDT
|5000 CNY
|81,864.50000 BDT
|10000 CNY
|163,729.00000 BDT