Chinese yuan rmb to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert CNY to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
16,372.90 bdt

¥1.000 CNY = Tk16.37 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CNY to BDT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High16.372916.3729
Low16.135815.1296
Average16.183416.1334
Change1.28%8.22%
View full history

1 CNY to BDT stats

The performance of CNY to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 16.3729 and a 30 day low of 16.1358. This means the 30 day average was 16.1834. The change for CNY to BDT was 1.28.

The performance of CNY to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 16.3729 and a 90 day low of 15.1296. This means the 90 day average was 16.1334. The change for CNY to BDT was 8.22.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Bangladeshi Taka
1 CNY16.37290 BDT
5 CNY81.86450 BDT
10 CNY163.72900 BDT
20 CNY327.45800 BDT
50 CNY818.64500 BDT
100 CNY1,637.29000 BDT
250 CNY4,093.22500 BDT
500 CNY8,186.45000 BDT
1000 CNY16,372.90000 BDT
2000 CNY32,745.80000 BDT
5000 CNY81,864.50000 BDT
10000 CNY163,729.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BDT0.06108 CNY
5 BDT0.30538 CNY
10 BDT0.61076 CNY
20 BDT1.22153 CNY
50 BDT3.05382 CNY
100 BDT6.10764 CNY
250 BDT15.26910 CNY
500 BDT30.53820 CNY
1000 BDT61.07640 CNY
2000 BDT122.15280 CNY
5000 BDT305.38200 CNY
10000 BDT610.76400 CNY