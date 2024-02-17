1 thousand Chinese yuan rmb to Bangladeshi takas

Convert CNY to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
15,220.20 bdt

1.00000 CNY = 15.22020 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:57
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Bangladeshi Taka
1 CNY15.22020 BDT
5 CNY76.10100 BDT
10 CNY152.20200 BDT
20 CNY304.40400 BDT
50 CNY761.01000 BDT
100 CNY1522.02000 BDT
250 CNY3805.05000 BDT
500 CNY7610.10000 BDT
1000 CNY15220.20000 BDT
2000 CNY30440.40000 BDT
5000 CNY76101.00000 BDT
10000 CNY152202.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BDT0.06570 CNY
5 BDT0.32851 CNY
10 BDT0.65702 CNY
20 BDT1.31404 CNY
50 BDT3.28511 CNY
100 BDT6.57022 CNY
250 BDT16.42555 CNY
500 BDT32.85110 CNY
1000 BDT65.70220 CNY
2000 BDT131.40440 CNY
5000 BDT328.51100 CNY
10000 BDT657.02200 CNY