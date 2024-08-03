Euros to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert EUR to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
128,073.00 bdt

€1.000 EUR = Tk128.1 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
EUR to BDT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High128.4140128.4140
Low126.7240117.7690
Average127.5528126.4533
Change0.82%8.69%
1 EUR to BDT stats

The performance of EUR to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 128.4140 and a 30 day low of 126.7240. This means the 30 day average was 127.5528. The change for EUR to BDT was 0.82.

The performance of EUR to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 128.4140 and a 90 day low of 117.7690. This means the 90 day average was 126.4533. The change for EUR to BDT was 8.69.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7810.8581.38783.8011.536146.533.933
1 GBP1.28111.0991.776107.3071.967187.6325.036
1 CHF1.1660.9111.61797.6811.79170.8014.584
1 CAD0.7210.5630.618160.4081.107105.6262.835

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Euro / Bangladeshi Taka
1 EUR128.07300 BDT
5 EUR640.36500 BDT
10 EUR1,280.73000 BDT
20 EUR2,561.46000 BDT
50 EUR6,403.65000 BDT
100 EUR12,807.30000 BDT
250 EUR32,018.25000 BDT
500 EUR64,036.50000 BDT
1000 EUR128,073.00000 BDT
2000 EUR256,146.00000 BDT
5000 EUR640,365.00000 BDT
10000 EUR1,280,730.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Euro
1 BDT0.00781 EUR
5 BDT0.03904 EUR
10 BDT0.07808 EUR
20 BDT0.15616 EUR
50 BDT0.39040 EUR
100 BDT0.78081 EUR
250 BDT1.95201 EUR
500 BDT3.90403 EUR
1000 BDT7.80805 EUR
2000 BDT15.61610 EUR
5000 BDT39.04025 EUR
10000 BDT78.08050 EUR