Hong Kong dollars to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert HKD to BDT at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = Tk15.36 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:49
HKD to BDT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BDT
1 HKD to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High15.382315.3939
Low15.353115.2709
Average15.370515.3489
Change-0.10%0.28%
1 HKD to BDT stats

The performance of HKD to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 15.3823 and a 30 day low of 15.3531. This means the 30 day average was 15.3705. The change for HKD to BDT was -0.10.

The performance of HKD to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 15.3939 and a 90 day low of 15.2709. This means the 90 day average was 15.3489. The change for HKD to BDT was 0.28.

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
100 HKD1,535.62000 BDT
200 HKD3,071.24000 BDT
300 HKD4,606.86000 BDT
500 HKD7,678.10000 BDT
1000 HKD15,356.20000 BDT
2000 HKD30,712.40000 BDT
2500 HKD38,390.50000 BDT
3000 HKD46,068.60000 BDT
4000 HKD61,424.80000 BDT
5000 HKD76,781.00000 BDT
10000 HKD153,562.00000 BDT
20000 HKD307,124.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Hong Kong Dollar
1 BDT0.06512 HKD
5 BDT0.32560 HKD
10 BDT0.65120 HKD
20 BDT1.30240 HKD
50 BDT3.25601 HKD
100 BDT6.51201 HKD
250 BDT16.28003 HKD
500 BDT32.56005 HKD
1000 BDT65.12010 HKD
2000 BDT130.24020 HKD
5000 BDT325.60050 HKD
10000 BDT651.20100 HKD