10 thousand Hong Kong dollars to Bangladeshi takas

Convert HKD to BDT at the real exchange rate

10000 hkd
140776 bdt

1.00000 HKD = 14.07760 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:2 UTC
Track the exchange rateSend money
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

HKD to BDT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 HKD → 0 BDT
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.8671.046687.09531.4341.660350.9655518.5612
1GBP1.153411.20735100.4731.654251.915361.1136721.4121
1USD0.95550.82826183.21741.370151.586420.922417.7348
1INR0.01148170.009952970.012016710.01646470.01906360.01108420.213114

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollars

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
100 HKD1407.76000 BDT
200 HKD2815.52000 BDT
300 HKD4223.28000 BDT
500 HKD7038.80000 BDT
1000 HKD14077.60000 BDT
2000 HKD28155.20000 BDT
2500 HKD35194.00000 BDT
3000 HKD42232.80000 BDT
4000 HKD56310.40000 BDT
5000 HKD70388.00000 BDT
10000 HKD140776.00000 BDT
20000 HKD281552.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Hong Kong Dollar
1 BDT0.07103 HKD
5 BDT0.35517 HKD
10 BDT0.71035 HKD
20 BDT1.42070 HKD
50 BDT3.55174 HKD
100 BDT7.10349 HKD
250 BDT17.75872 HKD
500 BDT35.51745 HKD
1000 BDT71.03490 HKD
2000 BDT142.06980 HKD
5000 BDT355.17450 HKD
10000 BDT710.34900 HKD