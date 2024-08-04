Norwegian kroner to Bangladeshi takas today
Convert NOK to BDT at the real exchange rate
|1 NOK to BDT
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|11.1283
|11.2235
|Low
|10.6455
|10.0439
|Average
|10.8372
|10.9261
|Change
|-3.67%
|5.86%
|View full history
1 NOK to BDT stats
The performance of NOK to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.1283 and a 30 day low of 10.6455. This means the 30 day average was 10.8372. The change for NOK to BDT was -3.67.
The performance of NOK to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.2235 and a 90 day low of 10.0439. This means the 90 day average was 10.9261. The change for NOK to BDT was 5.86.
|Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Bangladeshi Taka
|1 NOK
|10.72020 BDT
|5 NOK
|53.60100 BDT
|10 NOK
|107.20200 BDT
|20 NOK
|214.40400 BDT
|50 NOK
|536.01000 BDT
|100 NOK
|1,072.02000 BDT
|250 NOK
|2,680.05000 BDT
|500 NOK
|5,360.10000 BDT
|1000 NOK
|10,720.20000 BDT
|2000 NOK
|21,440.40000 BDT
|5000 NOK
|53,601.00000 BDT
|10000 NOK
|107,202.00000 BDT