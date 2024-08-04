250 Norwegian kroner to Bangladeshi takas

Convert NOK to BDT at the real exchange rate

250 nok
2,680.05 bdt

kr1.000 NOK = Tk10.72 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to BDT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.128311.2235
Low10.645510.0439
Average10.837210.9261
Change-3.67%5.86%
1 NOK to BDT stats

The performance of NOK to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.1283 and a 30 day low of 10.6455. This means the 30 day average was 10.8372. The change for NOK to BDT was -3.67.

The performance of NOK to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.2235 and a 90 day low of 10.0439. This means the 90 day average was 10.9261. The change for NOK to BDT was 5.86.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Bangladeshi Taka
1 NOK10.72020 BDT
5 NOK53.60100 BDT
10 NOK107.20200 BDT
20 NOK214.40400 BDT
50 NOK536.01000 BDT
100 NOK1,072.02000 BDT
250 NOK2,680.05000 BDT
500 NOK5,360.10000 BDT
1000 NOK10,720.20000 BDT
2000 NOK21,440.40000 BDT
5000 NOK53,601.00000 BDT
10000 NOK107,202.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Norwegian Krone
1 BDT0.09328 NOK
5 BDT0.46641 NOK
10 BDT0.93282 NOK
20 BDT1.86564 NOK
50 BDT4.66410 NOK
100 BDT9.32820 NOK
250 BDT23.32050 NOK
500 BDT46.64100 NOK
1000 BDT93.28200 NOK
2000 BDT186.56400 NOK
5000 BDT466.41000 NOK
10000 BDT932.82000 NOK