Japanese yen to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert JPY to BDT at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
8,010.99 bdt

¥1.000 JPY = Tk0.8011 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Wise

JPY to BDT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JPY to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.80110.8011
Low0.72710.7053
Average0.75330.7457
Change9.74%12.63%
1 JPY to BDT stats

The performance of JPY to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8011 and a 30 day low of 0.7271. This means the 30 day average was 0.7533. The change for JPY to BDT was 9.74.

The performance of JPY to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8011 and a 90 day low of 0.7053. This means the 90 day average was 0.7457. The change for JPY to BDT was 12.63.

Top currencies

1 USD10.7810.9171.5361.3870.8587.1691.327
1 GBP1.28111.1741.9671.7761.0999.181.699
1 EUR1.0910.85211.6761.5140.9367.8221.447
1 AUD0.6510.5090.59710.9030.5594.6680.864

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Bangladeshi Taka
100 JPY80.10990 BDT
1000 JPY801.09900 BDT
1500 JPY1,201.64850 BDT
2000 JPY1,602.19800 BDT
3000 JPY2,403.29700 BDT
5000 JPY4,005.49500 BDT
5400 JPY4,325.93460 BDT
10000 JPY8,010.99000 BDT
15000 JPY12,016.48500 BDT
20000 JPY16,021.98000 BDT
25000 JPY20,027.47500 BDT
30000 JPY24,032.97000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Japanese Yen
1 BDT1.24829 JPY
5 BDT6.24145 JPY
10 BDT12.48290 JPY
20 BDT24.96580 JPY
50 BDT62.41450 JPY
100 BDT124.82900 JPY
250 BDT312.07250 JPY
500 BDT624.14500 JPY
1000 BDT1,248.29000 JPY
2000 BDT2,496.58000 JPY
5000 BDT6,241.45000 JPY
10000 BDT12,482.90000 JPY