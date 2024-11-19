Swedish kronor to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert SEK to BDT at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = Tk10.85 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:03
Wise

SEK to BDT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BDT
1 SEK to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.330211.8515
Low10.853410.8534
Average11.092411.4376
Change-4.21%-7.18%
1 SEK to BDT stats

The performance of SEK to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.3302 and a 30 day low of 10.8534. This means the 30 day average was 11.0924. The change for SEK to BDT was -4.21.

The performance of SEK to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.8515 and a 90 day low of 10.8534. This means the 90 day average was 11.4376. The change for SEK to BDT was -7.18.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9480.797.07211.05284.441.3974.11
1 EUR1.05510.8347.45911.65789.0631.4734.335
1 GBP1.2651.19918.94713.982106.8251.7675.2
1 DKK0.1410.1340.11211.56311.940.1980.581

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Bangladeshi Taka
1 SEK10.85340 BDT
5 SEK54.26700 BDT
10 SEK108.53400 BDT
20 SEK217.06800 BDT
50 SEK542.67000 BDT
100 SEK1,085.34000 BDT
250 SEK2,713.35000 BDT
500 SEK5,426.70000 BDT
1000 SEK10,853.40000 BDT
2000 SEK21,706.80000 BDT
5000 SEK54,267.00000 BDT
10000 SEK108,534.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Swedish Krona
1 BDT0.09214 SEK
5 BDT0.46069 SEK
10 BDT0.92137 SEK
20 BDT1.84274 SEK
50 BDT4.60685 SEK
100 BDT9.21370 SEK
250 BDT23.03425 SEK
500 BDT46.06850 SEK
1000 BDT92.13700 SEK
2000 BDT184.27400 SEK
5000 BDT460.68500 SEK
10000 BDT921.37000 SEK