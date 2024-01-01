5 Bangladeshi takas to Swedish kronor

Convert BDT to SEK at the real exchange rate

Tk1.000 BDT = kr0.09154 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:27
BDT to SEK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

SEK
1 BDT to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09200.0920
Low0.08810.0844
Average0.08990.0874
Change3.92%7.08%
1 BDT to SEK stats

The performance of BDT to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0920 and a 30 day low of 0.0881. This means the 30 day average was 0.0899. The change for BDT to SEK was 3.92.

The performance of BDT to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0920 and a 90 day low of 0.0844. This means the 90 day average was 0.0874. The change for BDT to SEK was 7.08.

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Swedish Krona
1 BDT0.09154 SEK
5 BDT0.45772 SEK
10 BDT0.91544 SEK
20 BDT1.83087 SEK
50 BDT4.57718 SEK
100 BDT9.15435 SEK
250 BDT22.88588 SEK
500 BDT45.77175 SEK
1000 BDT91.54350 SEK
2000 BDT183.08700 SEK
5000 BDT457.71750 SEK
10000 BDT915.43500 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Bangladeshi Taka
1 SEK10.92380 BDT
5 SEK54.61900 BDT
10 SEK109.23800 BDT
20 SEK218.47600 BDT
50 SEK546.19000 BDT
100 SEK1,092.38000 BDT
250 SEK2,730.95000 BDT
500 SEK5,461.90000 BDT
1000 SEK10,923.80000 BDT
2000 SEK21,847.60000 BDT
5000 SEK54,619.00000 BDT
10000 SEK109,238.00000 BDT