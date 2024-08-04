Turkish liras to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert TRY to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
3,534.18 bdt

TL1.000 TRY = Tk3.534 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:49
TRY to BDT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.60043.6448
Low3.53343.3902
Average3.56053.5873
Change-1.73%3.94%
1 TRY to BDT stats

The performance of TRY to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.6004 and a 30 day low of 3.5334. This means the 30 day average was 3.5605. The change for TRY to BDT was -1.73.

The performance of TRY to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.6448 and a 90 day low of 3.3902. This means the 90 day average was 3.5873. The change for TRY to BDT was 3.94.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782277.42183.7161.3883.67348.708
1 EUR1.09110.853302.55591.3011.5144.00653.121
1 GBP1.2791.1721354.697107.0351.7754.69662.275
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.3020.0050.0130.176

How to convert Turkish liras to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Bangladeshi Taka
1 TRY3.53418 BDT
5 TRY17.67090 BDT
10 TRY35.34180 BDT
20 TRY70.68360 BDT
50 TRY176.70900 BDT
100 TRY353.41800 BDT
250 TRY883.54500 BDT
500 TRY1,767.09000 BDT
1000 TRY3,534.18000 BDT
2000 TRY7,068.36000 BDT
5000 TRY17,670.90000 BDT
10000 TRY35,341.80000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Turkish Lira
1 BDT0.28295 TRY
5 BDT1.41476 TRY
10 BDT2.82951 TRY
20 BDT5.65902 TRY
50 BDT14.14755 TRY
100 BDT28.29510 TRY
250 BDT70.73775 TRY
500 BDT141.47550 TRY
1000 BDT282.95100 TRY
2000 BDT565.90200 TRY
5000 BDT1,414.75500 TRY
10000 BDT2,829.51000 TRY