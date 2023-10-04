5000 Turkish liras to Bangladeshi takas

Convert TRY to BDT at the real exchange rate

5,000 try
20,004.30 bdt

1.00000 TRY = 4.00086 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:12 UTC
TRY to BDT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 BDT
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Bangladeshi Taka
1 TRY4.00086 BDT
5 TRY20.00430 BDT
10 TRY40.00860 BDT
20 TRY80.01720 BDT
50 TRY200.04300 BDT
100 TRY400.08600 BDT
250 TRY1000.21500 BDT
500 TRY2000.43000 BDT
1000 TRY4000.86000 BDT
2000 TRY8001.72000 BDT
5000 TRY20004.30000 BDT
10000 TRY40008.60000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Turkish Lira
1 BDT0.24995 TRY
5 BDT1.24973 TRY
10 BDT2.49946 TRY
20 BDT4.99892 TRY
50 BDT12.49730 TRY
100 BDT24.99460 TRY
250 BDT62.48650 TRY
500 BDT124.97300 TRY
1000 BDT249.94600 TRY
2000 BDT499.89200 TRY
5000 BDT1249.73000 TRY
10000 BDT2499.46000 TRY