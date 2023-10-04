5 Turkish liras to Bangladeshi takas

Convert TRY to BDT at the real exchange rate

5 try
20.00 bdt

1.00000 TRY = 3.99975 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:11 UTC
TRY to BDT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 BDT
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865351.0506587.47191.443911.660840.9631518.8749
1GBP1.155611.21415101.0841.668611.91931.1130221.8122
1USD0.95180.823621183.2551.37431.580780.916717.965
1INR0.01143220.009892760.012011310.01650710.01898720.01101080.215783

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Bangladeshi Taka
1 TRY3.99975 BDT
5 TRY19.99875 BDT
10 TRY39.99750 BDT
20 TRY79.99500 BDT
50 TRY199.98750 BDT
100 TRY399.97500 BDT
250 TRY999.93750 BDT
500 TRY1999.87500 BDT
1000 TRY3999.75000 BDT
2000 TRY7999.50000 BDT
5000 TRY19998.75000 BDT
10000 TRY39997.50000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Turkish Lira
1 BDT0.25001 TRY
5 BDT1.25007 TRY
10 BDT2.50015 TRY
20 BDT5.00030 TRY
50 BDT12.50075 TRY
100 BDT25.00150 TRY
250 BDT62.50375 TRY
500 BDT125.00750 TRY
1000 BDT250.01500 TRY
2000 BDT500.03000 TRY
5000 BDT1250.07500 TRY
10000 BDT2500.15000 TRY