5 Bangladeshi takas to Turkish liras

Convert BDT to TRY at the real exchange rate

Tk1.000 BDT = TL0.2892 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:47
BDT to TRY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

TRY
1 BDT to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.28920.2892
Low0.28630.2838
Average0.28730.2863
Change0.80%1.55%
1 BDT to TRY stats

The performance of BDT to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2892 and a 30 day low of 0.2863. This means the 30 day average was 0.2873. The change for BDT to TRY was 0.80.

The performance of BDT to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2892 and a 90 day low of 0.2838. This means the 90 day average was 0.2863. The change for BDT to TRY was 1.55.

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Turkish Lira
1 BDT0.28921 TRY
5 BDT1.44603 TRY
10 BDT2.89206 TRY
20 BDT5.78412 TRY
50 BDT14.46030 TRY
100 BDT28.92060 TRY
250 BDT72.30150 TRY
500 BDT144.60300 TRY
1000 BDT289.20600 TRY
2000 BDT578.41200 TRY
5000 BDT1,446.03000 TRY
10000 BDT2,892.06000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Bangladeshi Taka
1 TRY3.45775 BDT
5 TRY17.28875 BDT
10 TRY34.57750 BDT
20 TRY69.15500 BDT
50 TRY172.88750 BDT
100 TRY345.77500 BDT
250 TRY864.43750 BDT
500 TRY1,728.87500 BDT
1000 TRY3,457.75000 BDT
2000 TRY6,915.50000 BDT
5000 TRY17,288.75000 BDT
10000 TRY34,577.50000 BDT