Bangladeshi taka to Turkish liras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Turkish liras is currently 0.289 today, reflecting a 0.099% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a 0.560% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Turkish liras has fluctuated between a high of 0.290 on 18-11-2024 and a low of 0.286 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a 0.598% increase in value.