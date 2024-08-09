Bangladeshi taka to Turkish liras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Turkish liras is currently 0.286 today, reflecting a 0.139% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a 1.010% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Turkish liras has fluctuated between a high of 0.286 on 06-08-2024 and a low of 0.283 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a 0.349% increase in value.