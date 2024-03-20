Hong Kong dollars to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert HKD to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 hkd
14,011.70 bdt

1.000 HKD = 14.01 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:50
Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.1990.7861.3441.5310.921.35583.201
1 CNY0.13910.1090.1870.2130.1280.18811.558
1 GBP1.2729.15511.7091.9461.171.723105.806
1 SGD0.7445.3570.58511.1390.6851.00961.919

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
100 HKD1,401.17000 BDT
200 HKD2,802.34000 BDT
300 HKD4,203.51000 BDT
500 HKD7,005.85000 BDT
1000 HKD14,011.70000 BDT
2000 HKD28,023.40000 BDT
2500 HKD35,029.25000 BDT
3000 HKD42,035.10000 BDT
4000 HKD56,046.80000 BDT
5000 HKD70,058.50000 BDT
10000 HKD140,117.00000 BDT
20000 HKD280,234.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Hong Kong Dollar
1 BDT0.07137 HKD
5 BDT0.35685 HKD
10 BDT0.71369 HKD
20 BDT1.42738 HKD
50 BDT3.56846 HKD
100 BDT7.13692 HKD
250 BDT17.84230 HKD
500 BDT35.68460 HKD
1000 BDT71.36920 HKD
2000 BDT142.73840 HKD
5000 BDT356.84600 HKD
10000 BDT713.69200 HKD