50 Bangladeshi takas to Hong Kong dollars

Convert BDT to HKD at the real exchange rate

50 bdt
3.32 hkd

Tk1.000 BDT = $0.06641 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:39
BDT to HKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06650.0669
Low0.06630.0663
Average0.06650.0666
Change-0.09%-0.78%
1 BDT to HKD stats

The performance of BDT to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0665 and a 30 day low of 0.0663. This means the 30 day average was 0.0665. The change for BDT to HKD was -0.09.

The performance of BDT to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0669 and a 90 day low of 0.0663. This means the 90 day average was 0.0666. The change for BDT to HKD was -0.78.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Hong Kong Dollar
1 BDT0.06641 HKD
5 BDT0.33206 HKD
10 BDT0.66412 HKD
20 BDT1.32824 HKD
50 BDT3.32060 HKD
100 BDT6.64119 HKD
250 BDT16.60298 HKD
500 BDT33.20595 HKD
1000 BDT66.41190 HKD
2000 BDT132.82380 HKD
5000 BDT332.05950 HKD
10000 BDT664.11900 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
100 HKD1,505.75000 BDT
200 HKD3,011.50000 BDT
300 HKD4,517.25000 BDT
500 HKD7,528.75000 BDT
1000 HKD15,057.50000 BDT
2000 HKD30,115.00000 BDT
2500 HKD37,643.75000 BDT
3000 HKD45,172.50000 BDT
4000 HKD60,230.00000 BDT
5000 HKD75,287.50000 BDT
10000 HKD150,575.00000 BDT
20000 HKD301,150.00000 BDT