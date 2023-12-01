4000 Hong Kong dollars to Bangladeshi takas

Convert HKD to BDT at the real exchange rate

4000 hkd
56432.40 bdt

1.00000 HKD = 14.10810 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.13990.7867821.333451.498020.918751.349783.265
1 CNY0.14005810.1101950.186760.2098090.1286820.18903611.6619
1 GBP1.2719.0748111.694811.903981.167541.71547105.83
1 SGD0.7499345.354460.59003511.123410.6890251.0121962.4433

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollars

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
100 HKD1410.81000 BDT
200 HKD2821.62000 BDT
300 HKD4232.43000 BDT
500 HKD7054.05000 BDT
1000 HKD14108.10000 BDT
2000 HKD28216.20000 BDT
2500 HKD35270.25000 BDT
3000 HKD42324.30000 BDT
4000 HKD56432.40000 BDT
5000 HKD70540.50000 BDT
10000 HKD141081.00000 BDT
20000 HKD282162.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Hong Kong Dollar
1 BDT0.07088 HKD
5 BDT0.35441 HKD
10 BDT0.70881 HKD
20 BDT1.41762 HKD
50 BDT3.54406 HKD
100 BDT7.08812 HKD
250 BDT17.72030 HKD
500 BDT35.44060 HKD
1000 BDT70.88120 HKD
2000 BDT141.76240 HKD
5000 BDT354.40600 HKD
10000 BDT708.81200 HKD